Most recent figures from the 0.495-cent Pottawatomie County sales tax increase show this month's collections are down — as expected, but not drastically low. In the months ahead, data will continue to offer a better view of how the COVID-19 shutdown has affected the area.

Each month, the sales tax increase for schools — backed by voters in November of 2015 and set to continue until June 30, 2026 — has been racking up funds for area districts for nearly four years now.

The tax increase was proposed to achieve two things: a 0.49-cent portion –– projected to raise $3.7 million in revenue annually –– is being split between the county's 14 school districts, and the other portion of the tax — .005 cents — is being utilized for the construction, acquisition, maintenance and operation of the One Safe Place Family Justice Center. That amount of tax was expected to bring in $165,000 to $175,000 per year.

Collections for the tax increase began July 1, 2016.

So far, the grand total of collections for schools since the tax started is $14,547,826.09.

Figures show that, in May, school districts in Pottawatomie County received the following, with calculations based on number of students enrolled:

• McLoud received $38,360.64 for the month, compared to a year ago, when $44,473.24 was collected. Since the tax began, McLoud's total collections are $1,989,728.21.

• Dale received $18,008.95, compared to a year ago, when $21,339.23 was collected. Since the tax began, Dale's total collections are $906,305.83.

• Bethel received $27,525.61, compared to a year ago, when $32,468.65 was collected. Since the tax began, Bethel's total collections are $1,462,346.09.

• Macomb received $6,206.64, compared to a year ago, when $7,001.93 was collected. Since the tax began, Macomb's total collections are $311,769.77.

• Earlsboro received $6,005.27 compared to a year ago, when $7,134.66 was collected. Since the tax began, Earlsboro's total collections are $302,589.62.

• North Rock Creek received $16,886.02, compared to a year ago, when $16,015.87 was collected. Since the tax began, North Rock Creek's total collections are $728,876.11.

• Grove received $11,378.49, compared to a year ago, when $13,386.29 was collected. Since the tax began, Grove's total collections to date are $558,426.79.

• Pleasant Grove received $5,144.60, compared to a year ago, when $5,950.15 was collected. Since the tax began, Pleasant Grove's total collections are $286,466.20.

• South Rock Creek received $9,225.27, compared to a year ago, when $10,427.05 was collected. Since the tax began, South Rock Creek's total collections are $454,232.51.

• Tecumseh received $46,739.45, compared to a year ago, when $54,791.13 was collected. Since the tax began, Tecumseh's total collections are $2,418,622.99.

• Shawnee received $82,989.27, compared to a year ago, when $99,296.60 was collected. Since the tax began, Shawnee's total collections are $4,292,730.38.

• Asher received $6,468.42, compared to a year ago, when $7,588.36 was collected. Since the tax began, Asher's total collections are $316,903.38.

• Wanette received $3,337.96, compared to a year ago, when $3,843.35 was collected. Since the tax began, Wanette's total collections are $175,895.06.

• Maud received $6,125.86, compared to a year ago, when $8,179.94 was collected. Since the tax began, Maud's total collections are $342,932.15.

Sales tax collections in May for all the schools combined tallied at $284,402.45.

Family Justice Center

A portion of the education sales tax collections goes to the Family Justice Center — the other .005 cents.

In May, the Oklahoma Tax Commission remitted $2,872.75 in collections to the FJC, compared to $3,352.49 a year ago. So far this year, the FJC has received $15,984.37. To date, the FJC has received $148,074.02 from county sales tax.

Watch next month for more updates on the effects the COVID-19 shutdown has had on sales tax in the area.