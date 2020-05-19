The Shawnee and Tecumseh Public Libraries and all of the 12 libraries of the Pioneer Library System have reopened their doors to the public, with multiple guidelines in place for the safety of customers and staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Many services are still available, but customers who visit should note several changes:

Shawnee’s hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tecumseh will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The scheduled one-hour closings are for a cleaning time and a staff change.

Customers will be able to access essential computer use (limited to two 30-minute sessions daily), and also use the library for copying, faxing and scanning. Staff will advise and pull items for customers hoping to browse materials.

Pickup of holds also is available and may be done through a curbside service by text message. Shawnee library customers should text 405-256-9852, and Tecumseh customers text 405-256-9848 to schedule a pickup. Parking spaces will be designated for curbside hold pickup outside each library.

Those not wanting to venture out still have many ways to interact with the library. Thousands of choices are offered through the OverDrive, Hoopla and Kanopy services available at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download. Digital items are also available on mobile devices through the PLS Connect app which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

In-person library programs have been halted through at least August 31. The library is presenting programs virtually, primarily through its Facebook Live platform at www.facebook.com/pioneerlibrarysystem.

As the pandemic evolves, libraries will continue to follow the lead of national, state and local municipalities on any changes that may need to be made to its operating hours or practices. Updates will be given as needed through the library’s social media channels as well as the PLS web site, www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org.