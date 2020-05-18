The Following Items Were Filed May 8 To May 14, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Felonies

Alvarez, Loyd Robert, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine - With Intent To Distribute

Trento, Melissa Ann, Stalking In Violation of Court Order

Misdemeanors

Blevins, Robert Darrell, Public Drunk Or Intoxication

Hinzo, Sequoyah, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Hubbard, William, Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery

Trento, Melissa Ann, Protective Order Violation

Protective Orders

Alexander, Gordon F. Vs. Alexander, Jette M.

Alexander, Gordon F. Vs. Marano, Arron