James Cresap, 89, of Shawnee, passed from this life Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.

James Cresap, 89, of Shawnee, Oklahoma passed from this life Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Shawnee, to James and Sepha (Harper) Cresap.

James was raised in Shawnee and attended Shawnee and Prague schools. He lived in Prague for 45 years before moving back to Shawnee in 1998.

He married Venita Hayes on Feb. 13, 1953, in Shawnee.

James worked as a postal carrier in Prague for 28 years and owned and operated Cresap Green House and Strawberry Patch east of Prague for many years.

He was a faithful and active member of Prague Holiness Church and was known as one of the best Sunday school teachers ever.

James was a man of all trades and could do anything he set his mind to do. He enjoyed and had a passion for restoring old tractors.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Stephen Darrell Cresap and Timothy James Cresap; his parents, James and Sepha Cresap; three sister, Dorothy Thompson, Jewel Bradley and Laurie Votaw; and three brothers, Lloyd Cresap, Comer Cresap and Harley Cresap.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Venita Cresap of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Freda and Marcus Dunn of Stroud, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Alicia Davis of Shawnee; two great-grandsons, Hunter James Sala and Zachariah Sala; brother, Marlin “Ray” Cresap; other extended family members, friends and his church family.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 17, and continue through service time.

Service will be 10 a.m., Monday May 18, at Faith Assembly in Prague with Reverend Kurt Beauford officiating. Burial will follow at Prague Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, groups of 50 or fewer will be limited to attended funerals, which includes church services as well as chapel services and graveside services with social distancing.

Please join the celebration of James’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.