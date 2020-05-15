Several months ago SSM Health Medical Group hosted a groundbreaking for new construction, which began Dec. 9 just south of Interstate 40 at 4651 N. Harrison in Domino Plaza.

Several months ago SSM Health Medical Group hosted a groundbreaking for new construction, which began Dec. 9 just south of Interstate 40 at 4651 N. Harrison in Domino Plaza. Framing of the 33,000 square foot ambulatory medical building has started.

Originally planned to be done by late 2020, the project is moving forward and is expected to be complete in March 2021, SSM Health St. Anthony-Shawnee Hospital Communications and Marketing Consultant Carla Tollett said Thursday.

The facility is planned to house primary care and urgent care services on the first floor. The second floor will feature a women’s services suite with specialty offices for OB/GYN providers, mammography services, aesthetics and dermatology. Physical therapy services also will be offered with a separate external entrance.

“We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to serving Shawnee and surrounding communities by expanding convenient, high-end services,” Dr. Kevin L. Lewis, SSM Health Medical Group president, said. “This facility is a new, innovative model for outpatient and physician office services not seen before in our community.”

SSM Health Medical Group will continue to offer services at its locations on Kethley, near the hospital.