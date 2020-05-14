Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville began treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma therapy last week.

The process involves an injection of plasma from a person who has recovered from the novel coronavirus into someone that has a severe case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The plasma injection is rich in antibodies, which are proteins found in blood that fight specific bacteria and viruses.

Convalescent plasma therapy is part of a national clinical trial with the Mayo Clinic and American Red Cross to determine whether these injections are an effective treatment for COVID-19.

At Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, hospital staff administered two injections last week to critically ill patients.

“The American Red Cross and the Mayo Clinic are collecting the data on the treatment’s effectiveness, but it is a new, promising option while we wait for a vaccine to be developed,” said Caitlin Pond with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

“We are excited to be able to bring a national clinical trial to Washington County and the surrounding areas,” said Dr. Derek Matheson, one hospitalist leading the effort at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. “We are doing all that we can to bring the most up-to date treatments to our patients and community.”

The immediate goal of the research is to determine if convalescent plasma can improve the chance of recovery for people with the most severe disease. A second goal is to test whether convalescent plasma can help keep people who are moderately sick from getting sicker.

Such a treatment would be a boon for people at high risk — such as with underlying medical conditions, as well as family members and health care workers who have been exposed, according the Mayo Clinic website.

In addition, learning more about the use of convalescent plasma now will help health care workers be better prepared if a second wave of disease occurs, as has happened with past viral outbreaks.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute and American Red Cross are in need of blood and plasma donations. If you are able to donate, please consider doing so. Visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute website, www.obi.org or the American Red Cross website, www.redcrossblood.org to find a blood drive near you.