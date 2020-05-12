MIAMI — Ottawa County has had its second COVID-19 related death.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s report for Tuesday, May 12, it was a female in the 65 and older age group.

Ottawa County has had 34 positive cases, but none over the past 24 hours.

There have been four additional deaths, one occurring in the past 24 hours and the others between April 30 and May 9.

The other deaths include

o One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Greer County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Tillman County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There now are 278 total deaths in the state.

There have been an additional 119 positive cases reported over the past 24 hours by the OSDH. That bumps the state total to 4,732 and there’s been 3,423 recoveries.

Delaware County has had 94 positive cases, one more since Monday’s report, with 16 deaths, and Craig County has 12 positives.

Nationwide, there have been 1,328,020 positive cases and 79,335 deaths.

Worldwide, the total is 4,137,591 positives, 283,526 deaths and 1,424,230 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/