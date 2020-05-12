Jonetta May (Hart) Cates, 86, of Shawnee, passed away May 9, 2020.

Jonetta May (Hart) Cates, 86, of Shawnee, passed away May 9, 2020.

She was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Barnsdall55, Oklahoma, to Johnny and Wilma Hart.

Jonetta was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and cooking meals for those who were sick or homebound. She and her late husband Dale were big supporters of OBU since 1975.

Jonetta was a teacher for 20 years at South Rock Creek School.

She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Shawnee where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She had a very close relationship with God and tried to serve him by teaching Sunday school with Dale to newly married couples.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law: Carlise and Tim Nye; son and daughter-in-law: Byron and Deidra Cates; grandchildren: April and Shayne Waldon, Kyle and Ashley Cates, Christy and Chris Wilkes, and Keaton and Kayla Nye; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Byron Dale Cates; and her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 14, at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation be made to the Dale and Jonetta Cates Scholarship Fund at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenfh.com.