Mary Brown

Mary Etta Brown, 83, died Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Albert Basinger

Albert Earnest Basinger, Jr., 88, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services to be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

JoAnn Radke

JoAnn Radke, 88, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services to be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Bartlesville. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory–Dewey Chapel.

Bobbie Patteson

Bobbie Jean Patteson, 94, of Copan, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

John Quigley

John Joseph Quigley, 59, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.