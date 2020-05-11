GROVE - The Grove Early Childhood Center, which houses Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students, is currently conducting enrollment for new pre-kindergarten students and new kindergarten students. This enrollment is for new students only.

New Pre-K Enrollment

Parents may pick up enrollment packets in front of the Early Childhood Center front doors Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Parents must provide a copy of the following documents:

• Child's birth certificate

• Child's immunization record

• Child's social security card

• Proof of residency within the Grove School District. Proof of residency should be a utility bill with the family’s physical address on it. A CDIB card may be provided if applicable.

Pre-kindergarten students must be four years of age on or before September 1, 2020. Pre-kindergarten is a first come, first serve program to the first 138 students that enroll. Parents are strongly urged to fill out their enrollment packet and return it to the ECC as quickly as possible to ensure a spot in next year’s program. All PreK students will be required to attend a school screening before entrance which will be scheduled by school staff with the parent. Only packets that are fully complete will be accepted.

New Kindergarten Enrollment

Students who are currently enrolled in Grove’s Pre-Kindergarten program will automatically be enrolled in kindergarten in the fall. New kindergarten students are also eligible to enroll now. Kindergarten parents may pick up an enrollment packet at the ECC office between 9 a.m.-2 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Kindergarten parents must also provide a copy of the following documents:

• Child's birth certificate

• Child's immunization record

• Child's social security card

• Proof of residency within the Grove School District. Proof of residency should be a utility bill with the family’s physical address on it. A CDIB card may be provided if applicable.

All new Kindergarten students will be required to attend a school screening before entrance which will be scheduled by school staff with the parent. Only packets that are fully complete will be accepted.

For more information regarding enrollment, contact the ECC office at 918-786-3003, extension 1400.