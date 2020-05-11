Chouteau, the town of 2,000 plus located at the junction of highways 69 and 412 is a subtle reminder of who most historians regard as Northeastern Oklahoma’s first family. It all began with Jean Pierre Chouteau’s founding of a trading post he named La Saline, present-day Salina. But the origin of that first settlement is directly related to a series of events involving St. Louis, Missouri, the Chouteau family and the fur trading industry.

St. Louis came into existence in 1764 when Pierre Laclede and 14 year old Auguste Chouteau were searching for the site of a new fur trading post on the Mississippi River. Young Chouteau was assisting Laclede, a fur trader from New Orleans, who with a small expedition, ascended the Mississippi River to Fort Chartres, Illinois Territory south of St. Louis. The party included Auguste’s mother Maria Theresa Chouteau and his young brother, Jean-Pierre, five at the time. Why Mrs. Chouteau and her sons were among the Laclede party has been the source of considerable speculation. Never the less, Maria and young Jean remained at the fort temporarily, while Laclede and Auguste attempted to locate a suitable fur trading site. A few years after the site was determined and developed, Auguste became Laclede’s partner. And, following Laclede’s untimely death in 1778, Jean joined his brother to form the highly reputable Chouteau family fur trading company.

It was both brother’s understanding that they had an exclusive fur trading agreement with Baron de Carondelet, Governor of Louisiana Territory, so they were totally frustrated upon learning Carondelet had made the same arrangement with a competitor, Manuel Lisa. To offset the potential loss of furs, in 1796 Jean Chouteau sought to establish a trading outlet further west in Indian country and eventually settled at La Saline. But after six weeks exploring the surrounding region with his men, Jean discovered there were no permanent Indian villages in the vicinity, thus no hunters with which to trade. Returning to the Osage village in present day Vernon County in western Missouri, he and his brother convinced two chiefs, Clermont and Cashasegra to move their tribes near La Saline. Jean returned in 1804, re-establishing the trading post and for the next several years it thrived. Jean-Pierre Chouteau’s persistence as the first permanent white settler in the region was rewarded by historians who fete him with the title, “Father of Oklahoma.”

But while Chouteau was re-establishing La Saline in 1804, that region became part of the Louisiana Purchase, now owned by the United States instead of France. Fully aware of the Chouteau’s relationship with the Osage, in 1806, government officials persuaded Jean to become the United States Indian agent for the region. Consequently, his responsibilities as co-owner of the St. Louis fur company, La Saline and now as Indian agent, eventually led to delegating management of the frontier trading post to his oldest son, Auguste-Pierre. Involved with the family business in St. Louis for a time, Auguste retained another successful fur trader, Manuel Revior to manage La Saline, but in 1821 he was killed by Cherokee tribesmen.

Moving to Indian Territory, Auguste continued the management of La Saline, but increasing competition from fur traders at Three Forks convinced him to move the family business there. At the confluence of three rivers, the Arkansas, Grand and Verdigris, Three Forks offered more options for trade than the La Saline post on the Grand River. Continuing to trade for furs, Auguste also developed a boat yard to build keel boats capable of transporting furs to New Orleans. While his influence increased as a successful businessman, his home at La Saline became the center of social activity, particularly when dignitaries arrived from the east. By 1834, the frontier was moving west beyond Fort Gibson and, during the next two years, Auguste established trading posts at Camp Holmes, Lexington and another near present-day Lawton. His relationship with western Indian tribes became invaluable, resulted in his appointment to assist in negotiations with the Kiowa and Apache Tribes at Fort Gibson. Auguste died in 1838 and, while his father had established the family name in the region, it was Auguste who expanded its image.

There are several family members who have embellished the family name more recently, but none have received the acclaim lavished on Myra Yvonne Chouteau. Born in 1929, at age 14 she was the youngest American dancer ever accepted as a member of the international famed Ballet Ruse de Monte Carlo, and at 18 the youngest member inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. A resident of Vinita for many years, she was one of five Oklahoma ballerinas designated as “Oklahoma Treasurers,” later memorialized in the Oklahoma Capitol Rotunda. More recently, ten scholarships for academic achievement and community service are awarded to outstanding students annually at the University of Tulsa in the name of Jess Chouteau. Director of Public Functions for the University for 32 years, the popular Chouteau, “Mr. Homecoming” in 1974, was a grandson, three times removed, of Jean Pierre Chouteau. The Chouteau name, associated with Northeastern Oklahoma for the past 224 years, still resonates.

Note: Cherokee Echoes is now available on Amazon.com and BARNESANDNOBLE.com

Bruce Howell is an author and retired educator. His work includes 1806, an exploration of the Cherokee Nation in Indian Territory. He resides on Grand Lake with his wife, Kay.