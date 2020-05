The Following Items Were Filed May 1 To May 7, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Protective Orders

Baldwin, Stacy Marie Vs. Crawford, Candice Adair

Berndt, Sandra Vs. Berndt, Ronald

Easterling, Jamey Matthew Vs. Easterling, James Matthew

Kay, Shauna L Vs. Kay Jr., Billy H.