Bartlesville Public Schools has been recognized for its efforts to provide students with opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines as it was named a Project Lead the Way Distinguished District.

Project Lead the Way (PLTW) is a nonprofit organization that provides STEM curricula to millions of preK-12 students and teachers.

Bartlesville schools offer PLTW Launch for kindergarten through fifth grade, Gateway for sixth- through eighth-graders, and computer science and engineering courses at the high school. Additional engineering offerings are available for students at Tri County Tech.

“We are proud of this recognition for the quality, breadth, and depth of our STEM offerings in Bartlesville,” Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley said in a release. “This achievement reflects the hard work of many students and teachers as well as tremendous community support.

“The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation joined with community partners, including ConocoPhillips, to fund our elementary PLTW Launch program. Our middle school and high school programs are housed in suites provided by a major grant from Phillips 66 and depend on state and federal funding as well as local bond issues. ConocoPhillips has been a continuing partner for the Technology Student Association in our secondary schools. We are truly blessed.”

This is the first year the district’s six elementary schools could qualify as Distinguished Schools, which required that at least two STEM modules be offered at each grade level with 75% or higher participation in the prior year. The district curriculum will expand this next year to four STEM modules in every classroom from kindergarten through fifth grade. Only 14 other elementary schools in the state have received Distinguished School recognition for 2019-20.

It was the third consecutive year that both Central and Madison middle schools were named Distinguished Schools. That recognition requires that Gateway to Technology units be offered at each grade level, that at least 50% of the student body participates, and at least 25% of the students advancing to high school participate in two or more units while in middle school. Only seven other middle schools in the state received that recognition for 2019-20.

This is the second consecutive year that Bartlesville High School’s Computer Science program earned Distinguished School status, and the Engineering program at Bartlesville High School and Tri-County Tech also again received that recognition, so two of the 11 high school programs in the state receiving Distinguished School recognition are in Bartlesville. The schools had to provide at least three high school courses in the pathway, have at least 25% of students participate or have 33% of participating students take two or more PLTW courses, and have 95% of PLTW students complete End-of-Course assessments.

Through PLTW programs, students develop in-demand knowledge and skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take, according to the release. Bartlesville now offers complete computer science and engineering pathways from kindergarten through 12th grade.

