To help citizens safely dispose of any unused or expired medication the Earlsboro Police Department has installed a medication drop box at its office.

According to SPF PFS Coordinator David Holland, the Gateway to Prevention and Recovery partnered with the Earlsboro Police to place the drop box at its office.

"We really appreciate the city of Earlsboro for partnering with us to help win the battle against the opioid crisis," Holland said.

Holland said hours of operation for the drop box are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Other locations Holland said of medication drop boxes in the Pottawatomie County area can be found by visiting dea.gov (Drug Enforcement Administration) or ok.gov.obndd (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics).