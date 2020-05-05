The Tower Center at Unity Square continues to take shape, as the Bartlesville City Council has approved the winner of the art centerpiece competition.

“Native Color at Unity Square” was unanimously accepted by selected local art judges and the design committee for Tower Center at Unity Square. The piece by Missouri artist Amie J. Jacobsen will feature towering Indian Blanket wildflowers amid a national rock formation on the site and accompanied by honeybees comprised of stainless steel and colorful thick-cast glass.

The announcement came at a special City Council meeting on Thursday.

According to the design committee, Jacobsen followed the request of the competition and designed an art feature that represents “unity, the Bartlesville community, and is a place to gather to appreciate the arts in a natural environment,” according to a release.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland said Jacobsen’s work was very detailed and will be “iconic” for the area, which will be located between the Price Tower Arts Center and the Bartlesville Community Center. Her bid came in at $105,690 which was below the allotted $150,000.

“It will be a nice colorful addition. It is something else unique for Bartlesville,” Copeland said.

Bartlesville residents could possibly see the finished piece by October.

The Indian Blanket is the state wildflower; the flowers in the artwork will be of vibrant red and yellow. The honeybees are a nod to nature, community workers and producers. Native stone will be used to create seating near the installation.

The flowers in the design will stand from 8 feet to 11½ feet tall, making them a bold image in the landscape. The height also will keep them well above the heads of visitors playing in the area and watching performances on the outside stage. In-ground water jets will spring up among the flowers during summer months, allowing for a fun place in which children can play.

Jacobsen said, “It is interesting from every angle … and a place the whole community can enjoy and interact with year-round.”

Jacobsen is an artist and designer working in the Kansas City area. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Studio Art from Western State Colorado, as well as a master’s degree in fine arts in illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she taught illustration from 2006-15, according to the release.

In 2015 Jacobsen took the opportunity to learn metalworking as the in-house designer and resident artist at Machine Head, a metal fabrications shop in the Crossroads Art District in Kansas City, Missouri. She then moved into her own studio and workshop where she and her team create pieces ranging from functional art and furniture to monumental public art pieces.

“For me, each piece is a celebration of the joy of human creativity and the ability to take raw materials and make something new,” she said.

The design committee, which received 23 applicants from all over the United States, Spain and Bartlesville, narrowed it to the top five with Jacobsen chosen as the winner.