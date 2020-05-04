Osage Landfill is again accepting City of Bartlesville-issued coupons for a free trip to the landfill for Bartlesville residents.

The program had been suspended briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coupons are issued to residents as part of the City’s Annual Clean-up Program, which allows one free trip to the landfill during the calendar year. The program is intended to help Bartlesville residents dispose of items typically too large or cumbersome for their weekly trash pick-up, said Public Works Director Keith Henry.

“The program gives people the opportunity to dispose of things like furniture, appliances (under certain conditions) and other items they can’t put in their regular trash,” Henry said. “It is important to note that things like complete structures, including roofs, trees and vehicles are NOT permitted.”

Other items not permitted include tires, batteries, hazardous material, wet paint, appliances that have not had the compressors removed, such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, and demolished structures. Appliances must be certified “Freon free” if the compressor is not removed.

“The compressor can be disposed if it is removed. We recommend that everyone contact a licensed refrigerant technician for the removal,” Henry said.

The coupon is valid for City of Bartlesville residential Solid Waste customers only. No commercial accounts or contractors will be permitted. One coupon is issued per customer and may not be duplicated.

Residents may take their items to Osage Landfill during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For questions or more information, contact the Public Works Department at 338-4131.

Information from Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville