Bunkhouse Casserole? Well OK, I have to admit I just made that up. As far as I know there is no such thing. But if I was a camp cook and feeding this to a bunch of cowboys after a long day’s work, only using things I have lying around the kitchen, that is what I would call it.

I do that every now and then. No, not feeding a bunch of cowboys, but going through the cupboard and freezer and working up something new to see how it turns out. I don’t consider myself a great cook, but according to the people I do feed, I am very adequate. To me, a great cook is someone who can take what they have available and put together a feast for a king. They have those competitions on the Food Network that I see occasionally where they bring in these chefs to compete, doing just that. Well, I wouldn’t stand a chance in a competition like that, but bring them out here and let’s throw something together to feed some cowboys and farmers with what is available here, and let’s see how they do? Because these guys don’t care how it’s decorated or what they prepared with the coconut milk and plantains. They want stick to your ribs meat and carb recipes.

I had a good friend, now deceased, who was married to one of the best cooks I was ever around. How I came to that determination of her being a great cook goes back to an incident that took place many years ago. My friend was an attorney by trade, but was a horseman by hobby. He and I had the same interests in horse flesh, and would spend a lot of time together talking horses and bloodlines. We would also take off at times and look at a new stallion being offered to the public as stud service to outside mares. I can’t remember what we had been doing on this particular day, but we went inside his home early one evening after doing something with, or about horses. He asked his wife if she would prepare some dinner for us. Well, she stated she hadn’t been to the store, but would throw something together for us to eat. To this day, I may not remember exactly what she fixed us that evening, but what I do remember was sitting down and eating one of the most delicious suppers I have ever had! And she had done this by merely just grabbing whatever she had on hand and put together this feast! I will never forget that, as long as I live….

Recently I was digging through the cupboards looking for something to prepare during this COVID-19 scare, and was thinking what I can throw together without having to go to the store. I wanted something that would stick to my ribs, easy to prepare, and comfort food. So I started looking and thinking what can I make. Well, I make several different casseroles, and they are easy, but every one of those casseroles I thought of, I didn’t have everything I needed. So I decided to just create a new casserole, new to me anyway, with what I had lying around, and low and behold, I came up with this thing I’m calling Bunkhouse Casserole. I baked some biscuits to go with it, and sat down and enjoyed a warm hearty meal, prepared with only what was available to me. So I now have me another casserole to prepare when I’m feeling at little lazy, but wanting something hearty.

Bunkhouse Casserole

Ingredients

1 lb Ground Beef

1 small onion chopped

1 stalk celery chopped

2 cans cream of celery soup

1 cup of Jazmine rice

1 cup of milk

1 small package of frozen green sweet peas

Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Brown ground beef, celery, and onion together in a small skillet, and drain off the grease in a colander. In a separate pot, add the soup and one cup of milk, mix and heat through. Add salt and pepper to taste in the soup. After the soup has heated through, add the rice and the frozen green peas. Bring to a small boil, and then turn off the heat. Now add the browned hamburger, celery, and onion mixture to the pot and mix thoroughly. Pour the mixture into a lightly oiled casserole dish and place into a 350F oven and bake until bubbling through, the rice is done, and just starting to brown on top. Remove from the oven and serve.