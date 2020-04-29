Week of April 29 to May 5

Tri County Technology Center will soon be sending out decision emails to Barnsdall High School students who applied to a program for next school year. They will be sending the decision letter to the email address you entered on your online application. If you are accepted into a program, there will be directions regarding how to proceed with enrollment. If you do not receive an email or have any questions, please email Outreach and Enrollment Specialist Braden Schovanec at braden.schovanec@tricountytech.edu.

If you are a concurrent student at Tulsa Community College, please make sure you have checked your MyTCC account to ensure your fall schedule has been posted. There are still open seats at the Hominy campus for any student interested in enrolling in concurrent classes for the fall semester. If you are interested, please email Mrs. Farber and she will help you get enrolled.

As a reminder, Barnsdall Public Schools are continuing their Grab and Go meals to any student who needs one. If you want to request a school meal, please go to the school website, www.barnsdallschools.org, and fill out the School Closure Meal Service form. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any student who completes the form. Meals will be prepared Monday through Thursday throughout the remainder of the school year and available for pickup at the Elementary Cafeteria and the Assembly of God Church, and delivered to homes on out-of-town bus routes.

Barnsdall is fortunate to have two local food pantries to support our community as well as surrounding communities. Please see the description of each food bank to review the specific days and times of food distribution.

The Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, provided by the Free Will Baptist Church, serves the Barnsdall, Avant and Wynona communities. The food bank helps provide food to families who qualify for up to 5 days. Food distribution is provided on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The food bank is located at 200 West Chestnut in Barnsdall. For questions, call 918-847-2334 or visit www.barnsdsallfwbc.org

The Lighthouse Food Bank partners with the Tulsa Food Bank and provides food to families who live in Osage County. The food bank is staffed by volunteers and is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lighthouse also provides a Mobile Food Pantry on the 3rd Wednesday of every month. The mobile unit is available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located in Barnsdall at 13749 OK-11. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Pastor Kathy Gott at kathy@lfwc.us or Gerald Roehrig at groehrig@stinternet.net.

As more food banks reach out to help families, it is important to note, the Bartlesville Salvation Army food pantry serves all of Osage and Washington counties. The pantry is open Monday thought Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, please call 918-336-6454.

Oklahoma 211 is also an agency that provides information and referral services to meet a wide range of needs including food, housing, legal services, child care, mental health services and job programs. Oklahoma 211 is available 24 hours a day.

Call 2-1-1 or Text “211OK” to 898211211. You can also visit the website at www.211oklahoma.org.