A Seminole County accident injured multiple area residents Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday on US270, half a mile east of Wewoka.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2016 Dodge van driven by 23-year-old Hunter Mckee from Holdenville was stopped for traffic, and a 2006 Nissan Altama driven by 20-year-old Cherokee Madden, also of Holdenville, slowed for the Dodge. A third vehicle, a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by 38-year-old Heather Arsee of Wewoka, struck the Nissan, causing it to strike the Dodge.

Neither Mckee nor any of his three passengers were injured in the accident.

In the Nissan, Madden was transported by Hughes County EMS to Holdenville General Hospital, where she was treated and released with head, arm and leg injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old Ashley Ellis of Wetumka, was pinned for approximately 30 minutes before being freed by Wewoka Fire Department. She was transported by Medi Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma city and is listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Arsee, in the Explorer, was also pinned for approximately 30 minutes until being freed by the Wewoka Fire Department. She was transported by Hughes County EMS to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee, where she is listed in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

Seat belts were equipped and in use by all, and airbags were equipped and deployed in the Nissan and the Explorer. The weather conditions on the two-lane asphalt road were clear. Cause of the collision and condition of the driver are under investigation.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Brad Stuteville #711 of the Seminole County Detachment of Troop D, assisted by Trooper Keith Burch #699, Trooper Kenneth Duncan #451, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Hughes County Sheriff's Office, and the Wewoka Fire Department.