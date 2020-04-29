TIP OF THE WEEK

Many Americans have stockpiled groceries during the coronavirus pandemic, but as spring approaches, the threat of severe storms and damaging winds could put your groceries at risk in the event of a power outage.

Here are a few ways you can keep your grocery stockpile safe in case of a power outage according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Preparing to lose power

- Have an appliance thermometer in your refrigerator and freezer. Prior to a storm, ensure the temperature of your freezer is at or below 0 degrees and the refrigerator at or below 40 degrees.

- To keep food cool in the refrigerator, make ice cubes and freeze containers of water ahead of storm. Freeze refrigerated items (meat and poultry) that you don’t need right away.

Protect food during an outage

- Keep the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible. Properly cooled refrigerators can keep food cold for around 4 hours, while a full freezer will maintain its temperature for about two days.

- If power is out for a long time, use dry or block ice. Ensure frozen or refrigerated food is cooked to the minimum internal temperature to kill any bacteria.

- If refrigerated food is in an environment at more than 40 degrees for more than two hours, throw it out.

Check food temperatures for safety

- After power returns, check temperature of food in refrigerator and freezer. If power is out for less than four hours, refrigerated food should be safe to eat.

- Perishable foods (meat, poultry, milk) that has a temperature of 45 degrees are lily safe but should be consumed immediately.

— More Content Now

EASY RECIPE

Peach Caprese Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Ripe peaches, pitted and chopped

Boccocini mozzarella cheese, torn into bite-sized pieces if large

Fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-sized pieces if large

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Balsamic vinegar

High-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Thinly sliced prosciutto

Steps

In a large bowl, combine the peaches, mozzarella, and basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then drizzle in vinegar and olive oil, again, to taste, and toss to combine. Plate the salad in a generous mound on a serving plate, and then layer the proscuitto on top. Serve.

If you’re preparing this dish for a crowd or outdoor function, try making the salad on skewers: Alternate layers of peach, mozzarella and basil. Season with salt and pepper, and then drizzle the skewers with the vinegar and olive oil. Prosciutto doesn’t really hang onto the skewer very well, so we’ve left it off.

— SouthernKitchen.com

DRINK

Drinking during work hours

According a new survey from Alcohol.org, more Americans are drinking during work hours while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The survey found that 50% of residents of Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Virginia admitted to drinking on the job in quarantine, the highest in the nation.

— More Content Now

FUN FACT

Balsamic vinegar

Real aged balsamic vinegar costs anywhere from $75 to $400 or more.

— More Content Now