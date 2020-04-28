Bethel High School senior Emily Brock has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for April and is now in the running to win a car.

Senior Emily Brock is a leader at Bethel High School and maintains a 3.964 GPA.

“I’ve had the chance to get to know Emily for the last six months, both as a student patron and, this year specifically, as a senior student in my Library Science course,” Bethel High School Library Media Specialist Leah O'Rorke said. “From the moment Emily became a library aide, I recognized her commitment, determination, and value of literacy.”

While keeping up with her studies, Brock is holding an outside job at a coffee shop, managing the school’s basketball team for the last four years, being an officer in a very involved student council team, and managing an entire section of the middle school/high school media center.

“Emily exudes responsibility,” she said. “There is no doubt in my mind that Emily will succeed in whatever path she chooses.”

O'Rorke said Brock's motivation and attitude toward academics will continue to push her toward her dream of helping others.

Among extra-curricular activities Brock is/has been involved in include Homecoming and Prom committees; musical production/cast of Mama Mia; Hands for Hope; girl's golf team; basketball manager; art club; and gifted and talented.

She has participated in several mission trips, as well as served as a volunteer at the Regional Food Bank, Pottawatomie County food market, nursing home outreach, sports and arts camp and Relay for Life.

An Academic Letterman recipient, Brock was named Masonic Lodge Student of Today, is a member of the National Honor Society and Oklahoma District 9 Student Council President.

“Her hard work and effort will get her very far in life and there is no question that she will succeed,” O'Rorke said. “She will greatly contribute to any community that she’s a part of.”

Parents are Jeff and Amanda Brock.