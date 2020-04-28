James Andrew “Andy” Hatch, 38, of Shawnee, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Andy was born on May 15, 1981, in Shawnee to Billye Sue and James “Jim” Hatch.

Andy loved spending time outdoors, especially at Lake Eufaula. He was particularly close to his Papa, who taught him how to fish and spent countless hours catching crappie with him. He loved all sports, playing both baseball and football all the way through high school. He and his wife, Shawn, liked to spend time at the lake and loved all things OSU. There was never a dog Andy didn’t try to save or foster, but he was especially close to his dog, Tucker.

Andy graduated from Shawnee High School and attended Oklahoma State University where he made lifelong friends and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. After college, Andy maintained a career in the steel industry where he served as an estimator and shop superintendent at Shawnee Steel Company. Most recently, he was the onsite steel project manager for the Amazon Distribution Center in Oklahoma City. Andy had many friends that were very special and dear to him and never met a stranger. His smile and laugh were contagious to all. He especially loved talking about politics, current events and was a true patriot.

Andy is survived by his wife Shawn Canty Hatch; step-son Ryan O’Daniel of Dallas, Texas, and step-daughter Isabella “Bella” McGeisey of Shawnee; parents Jim and Billye Sue Hatch of Shawnee; maternal grandfather Bill (Velma) Currens of Shawnee; paternal grandmother Dorothy “Dottie” Kerns of Shawnee; brothers Adam (Sean) Coté-Hatch of Dallas, Texas, and Spencer (Rachel) Hatch of Shawnee; nieces Georgia, Wesley, Hazel and nephew Wade Hatch of Shawnee; niece Olivia Sue Coté-Hatch of Dallas, Texas; special aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins; father-in-law Bobby Canty of Shawnee; mother-in-law Paulann Canty and Susan Ward of Shawnee; sister-in-law Erin (Terry) Coursey of Edmond; nieces Selah and Ruby and nephews Matthan and Silas of Edmond.

Andy was predeceased by his paternal grandfather James Henry Hatch and his maternal grandmother Barbara Sue Currens.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Saving Pets at Risk – Pet Rescue and Adoption (www.sparpets.org).