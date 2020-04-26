This is the third installment of an interview with Billy Mack Hadley, which Joe Todd conducted on July 25, 2019, for the Eisenhower Library in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(It picks up with Hadley talking about his assignment to Guam.)

T: How do you load a B-29?

H: There were 54 bombs out in front of the B-29 and they were pushed to us and we had shackles to hang them in the bomb bay.

T: How do you get them in bomb bay?

H: There is a hoist.

T: How long does it take to load a B-29?

H: There were several of us assigned to one ship. They would fly out at 9 o’clock in the morning and get back around 5 and we would load for the next day. It would take five or six hours to load a B-29.

T: Was there a maintenance crew?

H: Yes, they pulled maintenance while we loaded the bombs.

T: Did you load the 50-caliber machine guns?

H: We loaded them, but there was nothing they could fire at. There were night missions.

T: Did you work on one specific airplane or any airplane that came in?

H: We were not assigned to any particular airplane.

T: Did many airplanes not come back?

H: Not that at time, we were very fortunate. We didn’t lose a plane.

T: How long were you on Guam?

H: We were there until the war ended, and we thought they would take the bomb racks out and put in seats and fly us back to the states immediately. But in February 1946, I was sent to Saipan then to Tinian. There wasn’t much for us to do.

T: Why didn’t they send you home?

H: I don’t think they had facilities to send us all home.

T: Did you know how the war was progressing?

H: Oh, yes.

T: Were you preparing for the invasion of Japan?

H: We weren’t thinking about it, but I think they were.

T: When you heard about the atomic bomb, what did you think?

H: I wasn’t aware of how strong it was, when you handle 500-pounders.

T: What did you do on V-J Day?

H: Nothing, we were just happy it was over. There was no celebration.

T: What did you do on Saipan and Tinian?

H: We didn’t do much of anything because the war was over. The atomic bomb was a plane that flew off Tinian. When we got there, it was all over. I recall the runways on Tinian, those B-29s would go down the runway then drop down and you thought they went in the ocean, but they came back up.

T: Tell me about coming home.

H: We were on a Navy ship coming home.

T: Do you recall the ship?

H: No. We went to San Pedro (Naval Air Station Terminal Island near Los Angeles).

T: How did you pass the time on the trip coming home?

H: Mainly playing cards. It was a much trip coming home. It was faster. It took about five days coming back.

T: When you saw the coastline of the US, what did you think?

H: It was at night.

T: You got off at San Pedro and what did you do?

H: We were sent to Colorado, where we were discharged.

T: When were you discharged?

H: February 1946.

T: Did you come back to Ark City?

H: Yes.

T: What did you do after you were discharged?

H: I came back to Ark City and was working at this refinery when I went the service, so they were obligated to take me back.

T: What did you do at the refinery?

H: I worked in the warehouse. When I went in the service, I was in the weed gang on the tank bottoms. We cut the weeds around the bottom of the tanks. We had to do it all with hand tools, we had no power tools. When I went in the service, I was making 90 cents an hour. When I came back, I was making 90 cents an hour.

T: What refinery is in Ark City?

H: Kan-O-Tex. Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

T: How long did you work at the refinery?

H: We had the 54-20 program. We got 54 dollars a month for 20 months, and I spent time in the pool hall. I met this girl and we were married.

T: Where did you meet her?

H: In Ark City.

T: What is her name?

H: Mary Edith Gibson.

T: When did you get married?

H: Jan. 19, 1951.

T: After the refinery, where did you work?

H: I went to Kansas State College.

T: What did you study?

H: Industrial Engineering and went to work for Phillips in 1951 and came to Bartlesville. We got out of college in Manhattan and had a fourplex apartment and we were paying 50 dollars a month. I worked for a building specialty house in Wichita. I came home and we had a baby and Mary said, “They raised the rent $5 a month.” I had to get another job and got in the car and came to Bartlesville and interviewed and they hired me. In Wichita, I was making $265 a month and came down here and made $315 dollars a month.

T: Who were you working for in Wichita?

H: Lukso Brick and Stone.

T: What were you doing?

H: We took building plans and bid on the projects.

T: Who did you work for at Phillips?

H: I came into the engineering department. They loaded me to R&D. I went to R&D and worked on the island.

T: What is the island?

H: Down inside, we had some pilot plants inside the big buildings and that was the island. It wasn’t good to work for engineering and work for R&D. I asked to be transferred to R&D and was transferred.

T: When did you retire from Phillips?

H: 1968.

T: Would you join the Air Corps again?

H: I imagine.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction. The first one is Basic Training.

H: Very interesting, and it was so different because of what you had to do and people told you what to do. I enjoyed Basic Training.

T: Aviation Cadet Program.

H: A very good program. I had nothing against the program, I thought it was a very good program and was very disappointed when I was cut.

T: Albion, Michigan.

H: Albion was very nice, because I met this girl and that made it nicer.

T: McCook, Nebraska.

H: It was kind out of the way. It didn’t seem like there was much to do there.

T: USS Newport.

H: It was just too long, 31 days. We were traveling 12 knots an hour.

T: Guam.

H: Guam was an interesting deal, because they weren’t ready for us when we got there, and to see it develop the way it did as quickly as it did. We were the advanced crew and got there long before our planes got there. I took a job as bartender in the officer’s club. We didn’t have hard whiskey but we had beer and so forth.

T: B-24.

H: A B-24 was a workhorse. It wasn’t a very fast plane, but was a very good plane. I think it was underrated of the B-17. I think everyone thought the B-17 was superior.

T: B-29

H: The B-29 was a wonderful ship. You could send out 20 or 30 planes and get 20 or 30 back.

T: Tojo.

H: I never met him.

T: Adolf Hitler.

H: I think he was crazy and insane.

T: Franklin Roosevelt.

H: I was all for Franklin.

T: Harry Truman.

H: Very down to earth.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

H: I would like people to remember me as a nice person who would help anybody.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

H: Thank you.