Like many other businesses in the Shawnee community and surrounding areas, UnCorked Wine & Spirits has made adjustments to their businesses model due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to co-owner Sherri Compton, UnCorked is located at 4420 N. Kickapoo, she and her husband Terry opened it in August of 2013 and has one of the largest selections of beers, wines and spirits in Pottawatomie County.

Sherri said since the beginning of the pandemic UnCorked has made several adaptations to their business operations for the safety of their customers and employees.

"We value our employees and our customers and put their safety ahead of profit at all times. We have limited our retail hours of operation to 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday," Sherri said.

The business owner said for the past three weeks UnCorked has only offered curbside service and are currently not allowing customers inside their store.

"While this might be an inconvenience to some of our customers, we feel it is the right measure to take to ensure proper social distancing and help stop the spread of the virus," Sherri said. "Customers simply call our store at 405-275-9463 to place an order and we will bring it to their car."

Sherri said one of the biggest challenges the business has faced during the pandemic is assisting customers remotely.

"We have built our business by nurturing personal relationships with our customers and providing outstanding customer service," Sherri said. "It’s very hard to help a customer with buying decisions or make recommendations to a customer remotely."

However, the businesses owner said UnCorked has utilized their Facebook page to update customers on new products and she looks forward to reopening UnCorked's doors.

"Ninety-nine of our customers understand why we have limited personal contact during this time, and we are very thankful," Sherri said. "Fortunately, our customers have remained patient through this trying time and adapted to the changes. Again, we can’t wait to get back to some sense of normalcy."

Sherri said while she hopes to open UnCorked's doors again, she's aware things will be different from before the pandemic.

"However, we fully understand that the new 'normal' may not be what was once considered normal, but we will adapt and continue to provide our customers with the outstanding service and products they deserve," Sherri said.

As time goes on, Sherri said the owners and staff of UnCorked will continue to do what they can to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing, washing their hands and other methods.

"UnCorked has done what we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19, even donating a case of 190 proof alcohol to the local hospital to use as sanitizer,"Sherri said. "If we had to give any words of advice to anyone in respect to containing this horrible virus, it would be (to) stay home."