Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion Bartlesville police believe preceded a shooting Sunday morning during which an infant was struck by a bullet.

Jerrin Lee Birmingham, 23, and Trevon Shamar Lewis, 20, had hearings Wednesday in Washington County District Court.

According to court records, Armani Walton and a 13-year-old male were at an apartment in the Willow Brook Condominiums in the 4700 block of SE Adams Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. Sunday when two men, later identified as Birmingham and Lewis, entered the residence. Birmingham reportedly was armed with a pistol, while Lewis was carrying a bat.

When Birmingham pointed the gun at him, Walton said, he ran out of the apartment toward Lariat Drive as Birmingham gave chase, according to the court records.

In an affidavit, Birmingham claimed he did not have a gun and did not chase Walton. Both he and Lewis said they had come to the apartment only to calm a dispute between Lewis’ aunt and Walton.

The juvenile said Lewis struck him in the head with the bat during the incident, according to the court records. Under questioning by police, Lewis first claimed he did not assault the teen, but then later said he used the bat to hit the teen but it was more of a shove than a swing. Another juvenile who said he was in the apartment during the incident told police he saw Lewis strike the teen with a bat, according to the records. The second juvenile also said he saw Birmingham run out of the apartment, apparently in pursuit of Walton.

Birmingham was later taken into custody on a complaint of felony pointing of a firearm during the incident. During Wednesday’s court appearance, he was ordered held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before Judge Linda Thomas at 9 a.m. May 8 for a status hearing. If he makes bond before then, Birmingham’s appearance would be at 9 a.m. May 22.

Lewis is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before Judge Thomas at 9 a.m. May 8 for a status hearing. If he makes bond before then, Lewis’ appearance would be at 9 a.m. May 22.

Police report the incident at Willow Brook was related a shooting later that morning during which a 9-month-old child was wounded in a leg. The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. when a vehicle carrying Walton and several others arrived outside the same apartment and was struck by bullets, police reported.

The child, who had been riding in the rear seat of the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Tulsa for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Walton was arrested on a complaint of child endangerment.

Detectives who responded to the scene recovered at least 14 spent shell casings and two handguns, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests had been made at last report. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Detective Division at 918-338-4019. Residents also may call Crime Stoppers (918-336-2583) if they wish to remain anonymous.