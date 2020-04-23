OKLAHOMA CITY — Following some guidelines from the White House, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt outlined a vision Wednesday for reopening some shuttered businesses starting Friday.

Many other businesses previously deemed “nonessential” will be allowed to reopen on May 1 so long as they adhere to social distancing and sanitation recommendations.

Meanwhile, the state Capitol, which has been closed to the public for several weeks during the pandemic, will remain closed. Stitt said no decision has been made on when the building would reopen to the public.

The three-tiered approach to reopening businesses statewide aims to have Oklahoma back to business as usual by mid-June, so long as the state can manage the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“This is a careful and measured approach designed to protect our most vulnerable while safely easing most Oklahomans back to work,” Stitt said at a news conference at the state Capitol.

The governor formed a task force, led by State Chamber of Oklahoma President Chad Warmington, to help craft the “Open Up and Recover Safely” plan.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks called the plan “hasty at best” and cautioned against reopening businesses.

“Even without widespread testing, Oklahoma has seen an ongoing growth in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the past week alone,” he said.

Stitt announced personal care businesses, such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers statewide can open starting Friday. They will be able to offer services by appointment only and must adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The Bartlesville City Council is scheduled to review the ordinance related to its COVID-19 mitigation measures during a regularly scheduled meeting on May 4. City Manager Mike Bailey said in a release earlier this week that the city’s ordinance would still be in effect if or when Stitt’s executive order expires on April 30.

“The simple answer to that is yes,” he said. “The City’s ordinance will not expire until May 4, if the City Council does not extend or modify it.”

According to Kelli Williams, Chief Communications Officer for the city, the local ordinances didn’t close the personal care businesses but rather required them to implement some restrictions. The governor’s executive order was more restrictive by closing them, so it superseded the city ordinance. Without the governor’s order, the city’s ordinance would be in effect, she said.

Section 14 of the city’s ordinance says: “Effective 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and continuing so long as this ordinance is in effect, tattoo shops, and massage therapists, barber shops, haircut and styling shops, and spas shall operate only under the following conditions: by appointment only with no walk-in customers; appointments shall not be scheduled and held within 15 minutes of the preceding appointment; the individual client shall not bring any other persons, including children, to be present within the facility during an appointment; and that all workstations are hereby required to have a minimum of (six) 6 feet of space from the adjoining workstation, to promote social distancing.”

According to the plan Stitt presented, churches and additional businesses will be allowed to open on May 1 so long as they adhere to social distancing and sanitation standards.

Restaurants will be allowed to open their dining rooms. Movie theaters, gyms, tattoo parlors and venues for sporting events also will be able to open, with some stipulations.

Churches and other places of worship will have to adhere to additional restrictions, including not being able to serve food or drinks and keeping in-house nurseries closed, Stitt said. Every other pew must be left open and social distancing guidelines must be followed during services.

Those who are older than 65 or have underlying medical conditions are advised to remain at home as much as possible through the end of May, which includes Phases 1 and 2 of the governor’s plan. The proposal stipulates that cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus most remain “manageable” for 14 days before moving onto the next phase.

Phase 1 asks all Oklahomans to continue to practice social distancing and minimize “nonessential” travel.

Employers are asked to formulate a plan for their employees to return to work. Work common areas, like breakrooms, should remain closed, the plan advises. Schools will remain closed, and visits to nursing homes will remain prohibited.

Stitt said the Governor’s Solution Task Force and the State Department of Health will continue monitoring COVID-19 data and will be willing to “pull back” on businesses openings should trends reverse. Asked for details about how the Stitt administration will make that decision, Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said they will continue to monitor state coronavirus data and weigh that against the state’s hospital supplies and capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Let me be clear, we will do this safely, responsibly and based on the data in our state,” Stitt said.

The number of COVID-19 cases spiked this week. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday that there were 127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That was the largest one-day increase since April 9, when cases rose by 160.

Although hospitalizations appear to have passed the peak, the numbers have plateaued in recent weeks. In his press conference, the governor highlighted several graphics, including one that showed COVID-19 hospitalizations peaking in Oklahoma in late March and trending downward since. As of Wednesday, 298 Oklahomans were hospitalized due to complications of the virus.

Monks, head of the State Medical Association, said Stitt’s drive to reopen businesses goes against White House guidance that states shouldn’t start the process until they have seen a two-week downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

“We’re far from that point,” he said.

Oklahoma is in the bottom four states for testing for COVID-19, according to an email sent this week by the White House coronavirus task force. The state’s testing capacity has ramped up dramatically in recent weeks, and members of Stitt’s administration say increased testing and contact tracing will be key to keeping the virus in check as businesses start to reopen.

With more than 80 testing sites and the ability for the state and its partners to test tens of thousands of people daily, Kayse Shrum, Oklahoma Secretary of Science and Innovation, said the administration is feeling confidant in Oklahoma’s testing abilities.

—Oklahoman staff writer William Crum and the Examiner-Enterprise contributed to this story.