Ron Justin Hillman, of the Tecumseh/Shawnee area, was born on July 2, 1972, in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Joe and Ronda (Mauldin) Hillman. He passed from this life on April 20, 2020.

As a small child, Ron lived in Madill, Prague, and Chandler, where he attended kindergarten to second grade. He then moved to Tecumseh, where he attended school, graduating from Tecumseh High School in 1991.

At age 11 during Vacation Bible School, he accepted his Lord and Savior and was baptized. In high school, Ron was active in Vo-Ag, basketball, baseball, and football. After high school graduation, he attended Seminole State College and ultimately decided to pursue a career as CNC Machine Tool Operator and Conventional Machining Operator. He received his certification from Gordon Cooper Technical School in Shawnee. Ron had numerous jobs after high school from bagging and delivering ice, operating heavy equipment and installing all types of banking equipment. He also did carpentry and plumbing work. Ron had a lot of skills but enjoyed being a CNC Machinist most of all. Ron was a hard worker and had a zest for life. He had numerous friends of all ages. He never met a stranger, and if he did, they weren't strangers for long. One of the things that will always be remembered about Ron was his larger than life personality and his catchphrase, “Yuh! Yuh! Yuh!”

Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Juanita Mauldin of Holdenville, and Woodrow and Louise Hillman of Ada.

He leaves behind his parents, Joe and Ronda Hillman of Tecumseh; brother, Jon Hillman and wife Jennifer, nieces Ella and Ava of Prosper, Texas; and his most precious daughter, Ashia Hillman, son-in-law to be, Justin Todd and grandson Jax of Ada, as well as, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many cherished friends. Ron loved being with his family, especially his daughter and new grandson, and his many friends. "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away."

Viewing will Thursday and Friday April 23-24 at Hudson Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Holdenville.

Family service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 25, at Calvin Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Victor Cope officiating.

Services under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville.

In observance of the COVID-19 guidelines "no more than 10 people" are allowed at any funeral home type gathering (including funeral, graveside, chapel, visitation and making arrangements) until further notice.