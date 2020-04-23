By Mike Tupa

Even though she’s headed to the Lone Star State to play college volleyball, senior Lydia Knollmeyer understands it takes more than one prodigious talent to make a team successful.

It’s this team-oriented attitude that set the talented — and determined — 6-footer apart in valued versatility during the 2019 Bartlesville High School spiker season.

With Knollmeyer playing in multiple slots, the Lady Bruins recorded 11 wins — one of the program’s best showings in years.

Knollmeyer has worked on various aspects of her game — hitting, blocking, setting, digging and passing — to broaden her worth and prepare to succeed in different roles.

“I’ve worked on my game for whatever I could get recruited for,” Knollmeyer said. “Being a small hitter, I wanted to make myself as dynamic as possible. I just wanted to be flexible.”

But, when it came to playing college sports Knollmeyer was firm — even though she also played basketball, she decided volleyball was the only avenue she wanted to pursue.

“It’s such a great team sport,” she said. “You can’t really have one superstar and be a great team. You have to have six great players. You have to be the ultimate team player.”

Being that she had already committed to play volleyball at the University of Texas-Dallas, Knollmeyer said she felt free to enjoy her final basketball campaign with the Lady Bruins.

“There was no pressure for me in basketball,” she said. “I was able to just play the sport and to be with my friends. I love the physicality of it.”

Because of that, Knollmeyer went all out on the hardwood to finish off her basketball career on a strong note.

“I had already finished my last night as a volleyball player in high school and I wanted to make sure the basketball season went well,” she explained. “This was it. I wanted to have fun, to play well, to set a good motivation for my team and to set a good example.”

Knollmeyer displayed indefatigable energy on the basketball court, as the only varsity-experienced inside post player after primary backup Erika Gruber went out with injury.

That situation forced Knollmeyer into longer minutes and constant baseline-to-baseline hurrying up and down the court.

“It was definitely a change of gears,” from the previous season, when the Lady Bruins employed a four-girl rotation at the low post, Knollmeyer noted.

While the basketball campaign proved to be an exercise in emotional endurance — as the Lady Bruins posted only six wins and several close losses — the volleyball season featured a major payoff.

After the Lady Bruin spikers stumbled to an 0-9 start, they won 11 of their final 22 matches.

“I think it was a lot about changing team chemistry,” Knollmeyer said about the turnaround. “We figured out what it meant to play as a team and found a good rotation. I think it took time getting the girls on the same page and move forward.”

Knollmeyer didn’t single out any one particular game, but mentioned the win against Tulsa Edison — which broke a nine-match losing streak — as a key.

“Every game brought some challenges,” she said. “The season didn’t start off on the right foot. But, after we beat Edison we got on our first run. Even in our last game against Broken Arrow we were not necessarily working harder, but we were working smarter. We were figuring out what we were doing as a team and pushing each other.”

Knollmeyer has pushed herself since the eighth grade to be the best she could at volleyball.

“I knew then I was passionate about it,” she explained. “I wanted to be the best I could.”

Thanks to the support of her parents, she played club volleyball out of Tulsa, which whetted her appetite to play on the college level.

“I was just around a lot of girls that were passionate. … They pushed me. … It was a positive peer thing.”

Knollmeyer doesn’t have to look far to get advice on playing on the next level.

Her dad played football at Missouri S&T and her mom played basketball at Washington University.

Knollmeyer connected with the University of Texas-Dallas while she played in club tournaments.

“I went to a team camp last year and she (the college coach) made an offer,” Knollmeyer said. “I’m just really excited. All the girls there are really committed. Everyone works hard. College sports are not for the weak of heart. … It’s exciting.”

But, Knollmeyer will miss the community support of playing for Bartlesville High.

Knollmeyer will take advantage of her scholarship by studying mechanical engineering.

Knollmeyer’s future is bright because her parents put her on the launching pad of her potential.

“It meant everything,” Knollmeyer said. “My mom drives me to Tulsa three times a week. If my parents were not willing to make sacrifices I would not have the chance to play college sports.

Knollmeyer also remains profoundly grateful for her coaches. She hopes they remember her for being a good teammate and a good example of the right way to do things.