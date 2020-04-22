The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma has decided to postpone its biggest fundraiser of the year until September 4.

The year 2020 marks the 7th year of the Family Shelter’s annual Casino Night Fundraiser, originally scheduled for April 24. However, Family Shelter Director Kathy Manning said the fundraiser was pushed to September due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19.

“We are trying to keep everyone in the community safe and follow the CDC and federal guidelines,” Manning said.

The funding received from casino night goes towards life saving services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, as well as general operations at the Family Shelter.

“If a client was in need of emergency transportation or something along those lines— a lot of unforeseen circumstances that we’re able to use that for, as well as staff salaries and repairs and maintenance for the facilities,” Manning said.

Pushing the fundraiser forward five months will move this funding into the next budget period, meaning the shelter will see a decrease in funding for this year, Manning said.

In the meantime, community members can help out by making monetary donations and donations of toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies in order to offset some of the costs.

The Family Shelter has still been working around the clock to provide crisis and counseling services amid the pandemic and Manning said cleaning supplies used to ensure the facilities are well-sanitized have been running out extremely quickly.

Monetary donations can be made online at https://familyshelterofsouthernok.net/donate and donations of cleaning supplies or other items can be dropped off at the Family Shelter administration office, located at 402 Pawnee NW in Ardmore, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The administration office can be reached at (580) 226-3750 for any further questions. Manning said individuals should check the Family Shelter’s Facebook page and website for any further updates regarding the Casino Night fundraiser.

“We’re really excited and hope that moving it to September, that we’ll still have a good turnout and that hopefully we’ll be past all of the pandemic by then,” Manning said. “We don’t know, so if they would check our Facebook and website for updates that would be good as well.”

If you or someone you know experiences domestic violence, help is available through the Family Shelter’s 24 hour Crisis Hotline at (580) 226-6424.