To help first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawnee Lions Club delivered meals from Subway to REACT EMS workers Thursday, April 16.

According to Shawnee Lions Club President Greg Arbuckle, the Shawnee Lions decided to use the funds from their quarterly dues, which are usually used for their weekly lunch programs, to support a local restaurant and help those at REACT.

Arbuckle said he and President of First National Bank Bryan Cain visited Subway to pick up the lunches for REACT workers.