Lee E. Phillips, III

The Phillips family is saddened to announce the passing of husband, father and grandfather Lee Eldas Phillips, III, of Wichita Kansas at the age of 88.

Survived by wife, Marlene of Wichita; sons, Scott (Anne Yard) of Webster Groves, MO and Jamey (Anne Paar) of Portland, OR; granddaughter, Claire of Webster Groves, MO; and brother, Innes Phillips, Sr. (Karen) of Wichita; and cherished nieces and nephews.

While attending the University of Kansas Lee was drafted into the U. S. Army and served in the Korean War. After returning and graduating from KU he joined his father’s oil production firm. In 1960 he married Marlene Mohr, a marriage that lasted 59 years. Art collector, accomplished golfer, and avid fly fisherman, Lee had a love of life and an appreciation for what was truly important: living a good life with family. He was proud of his family and considered himself very lucky to have had a close friendship throughout his life with his brother, Innes.

Lee was President of the Lee Phillips Oil Company and the CEO of Anchor Minerals, Inc., both in Wichita, Kansas. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the University of Kansas, Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, the Boy and Girl Scouts of America, the Wichita Art Museum, and Woolaroc Museum, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on whose board of trustees he once served as president. He strove throughout his career to maintain the standards of business of his father Lee Phillips, Jr. and his grandfather L. E. Phillips, Sr., a co-founder of Phillips Petroleum Company. His sense for business was also instilled by his grandfather Walter Pease Innes, Sr., owner of Innes Department Store. Lee took great pride in his Korean War service and was an American patriot through and through. Lee Eldas Phillips III, lived a long and blessed life.

While Lee’s family and friends are saddened by his passing, his spirit will live forever in their fond memories. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in accordance with Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

In memory of Lee, the Phillips family respectfully suggests a donation to the Wichita Children’s Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N. Wichita, Kansas 67226 (wch.org/giving.com). Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com