This weekend, Oklahomans will join together to remember the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing and the loved ones left behind on that horrible day 25 years ago. As we mourn the worst act of homegrown terrorism in our country’s history, we also reflect on a term that Oklahomans have always lived by, but what the rest of America discovered after April 19, 1995: the Oklahoma Standard.

The Oklahoma Standard has long echoed the goodwill and compassion of Oklahomans. In times of difficulty, Oklahomans remain as resilient as ever. No matter our situation, we always ask one another: “How can I help?”

This has been on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic as our communities are facing an unprecedented crisis. Students at Muskogee High School have partnered with local businesses to make respirators with 3D printers to give to local hospitals. NXTNano in Claremore has adapted their manufacturing to make material used for facemasks. Businesses across the district have donated meals to those in need and those working on the front lines to keep us safe.

In these trying times, I encourage you to continue to live out the Oklahoma Standard each and every day. Connect with a friend or loved one who you haven’t talked to in a while or pick up groceries for an elderly neighbor. Despite the fear and uncertainty in our lives today, our country is the greatest country in the world and no matter what is thrown at us, we unite to take care of our neighbors.

