Susan Marler

Susan Lee Marler, 71, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Visitation will be 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home and graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be available to be viewed on www.stumpff.org, if not able to attend.

Dorothy Crouch

Dorothy Crouch, 89, of Dewey died Saturday.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thurs at the Dewey Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Dee Burton

Dee Ware “Buster” Burton, 89, of Bartlesville died Sunday.

Visitation will be Thurs. 12 — 8 p.m., at Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory-Walker Brown Chapel.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, at Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel. Interment will follow in the Pawhuska Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.