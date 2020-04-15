MIAMI — According to Wednesday’s COVID-19 report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 22 cases in Ottawa County, 72 in Delaware County and eight in Craig County.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, there are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are 15 additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others who died between April 3 and April 13.

o Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group.

o Two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

o Two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.

o Two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group.

o One in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 123 total deaths in the state.

The total cumulative negative specimens to date is 26,956 with 29,098 the total cumulative number of specimens to date.

The total includes lab information provided to the OSDH at the time of the report, which was compiled at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

There have been 510 cumulative hospitalizations.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is partnering with the Chickasaw Nation, which has opened drive-thru testing sites at its clinic locations in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore.

Testing is available to the public.

This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to educate the public.

A valid photo is required and minors must be accompanied by an adult. A medical referral is preferred but not required.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.