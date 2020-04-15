Former Shawnee resident Kyle Howard Kelley passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Elsie Mooneyham and Howard and Ora Kelley, and his father and stepmother, Jim and Jeanne Kelley, all formerly of Shawnee.

Kyle was born on Oct. 9, 1966, in Shawnee.

He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge in Shawnee, Mangum and Eufaula and Elks Lodge in Shawnee.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Kelley of the home in Longtown, Oklahoma; stepsons, Triston Cook and Trendon Musick; mother, Reba Kelley of Shawnee; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Darrell Parsons of Shawnee; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Karla Kelley of Portland, Oregon; stepbrother, Mike Chancellor of Edmond; nieces, Emily and Amanda Parsons; nephews, Holt and Tyler Kelley; and great-nephews, Kaleb and Jace Parsons.