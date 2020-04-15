Our April Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Boston Ledgerwood, Joshua Pankowsky, Emilee Klippstein, Emery Cox. 2nd row: Eli Hanmer, Makenna Compton, Anna Hearn, Ryan Campbell. 3rd row: Karlie Gibson, Toby Affentranger, James Carper, Indya Menhusen. Bottom row: Lucy Page, Waylon Wilkerson, Huck Harris, Alexis Colson. They were recognized at our virtual Wednesday with Wilbur assembly posted on our Facebook page for “being responsible." Once CDC guidelines allow in-person interactions, students will receive a Masters of Manners t-shirt, brag tag (like a dog tag), and gift certificates to Dakota’s and Popeye’s