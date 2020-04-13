GROVE - Each month the Grove Rotary honors two seniors as Students of the Month. Because of social distancing, the April Students are not able to attend regular meetings. The April Students of the Month are Boston Morrow and Hannah Guthridge. We congratulate them on their achievements.

Boston Morrow

Grove Rotary salutes Boston Morrow who is one of the Grove High School Students of the Month for April. He is the son of Kevin and Kristi Morrow.

Morrow has played football for 12 years and was elected as an All-District Player this year. Additionally he is a member of the Grove Student Council.

Grove residents may have seen him during a visit to Rib Crib where Morrow has worked for the past two years.

Morrow's future plans include attending Pittsburg State University in the fall to pursue a degree in business.

Hannah Guthridge

Hannah Guthridge is one of the Grove Students of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Terri and Todd Guthridge.

Guthridge is President of the Grove Interact Club and a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society and Math Club.

Guthridge's future plans include attending Rogers State University in the fall to major in Community Counseling.

Guthridge credits her RYLA attendance as the major influence in her life. She says she was "terrified" when chosen because she was shy and didn't like being out of her comfort zone. However, Guthridge says during RYLA she opened up and it changed her mindset.

"I would not be the person I am today. I am loud, outspoken, strong and different...RYLA gave me the confidence I needed," said Guthridge.

Guthridge is also an active member of the Elk River Baptist Church where she works in the nursery and participates in many of the Youth Activities.