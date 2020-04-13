MIAMI — The Miami area is seeing gasoline prices they haven’t seen in decades: six local retailers are selling gas for below $1.

One outlet in Miami had a posted pump price of 96 cents a gallon according to GasBuddy, which tracks prices across the country.

Two others had 98 cents/g and three others were selling unleaded regular at 99 cents/g.

Oklahoma City also had gas available at 99 cents/g while Tulsa’s lowest price was $1.14/g.

Joplin’s lowest price was $1.01/g and at Grove, $1.18/g.

Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.37/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey, which includes 2,294 stations.

Gas prices in Oklahoma are 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 119.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The average price on April 13, 2010 in Oklahoma was $2.73.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma is priced at $0.80/g Monday while the most expensive was $2.37/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83/g Monday.

The national average is down 42.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 100.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"As expected, and for the seventh straight week, the national average moved considerably lower, as well as gas prices in every state as retail prices continue to play catch up to the dramatic decline in market prices in recent weeks,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said in Monday’s release. “And good news for consumers — contrary to popular belief, an OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices — not even one bit.

"Establishing a floor on ultra-low oil prices will hopefully keep U.S. oil production online instead of bankrupting producers. The aim is exactly that — keep production online- which will keep prices affordable going forward, instead of ultra-low prices shutting in oil production, leading to a slingshot in gas prices years from now. Going back to gas prices, I expect prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows."