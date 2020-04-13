A Bartlesville nursing home is dealing with a spike in cases of COVID-19 after testing revealed residents and employees were positive for the virus. Bartlesville Health and Rehab Center has reported there are 45 positive COVID-19 cases at its facility, which is located at 3434 Kentucky Pl. The 119-bed community includes both a nursing home and apartments. Center officials addressed the outbreak on their Facebook page Monday. “All nursing home residents, independent living apartment residents and employees were tested,” Bartlesville Health and Rehab reported on its Facebook page. “Many that tested positive did not show symptoms. We are in constant contact with the CDC (Center for Disease Control), health department and an infectious disease doctor. We are doing everything we can to keep everyone (residents, staff, our community) safe and healthy.” Oklahoma State Department of Health reported there were 114 positive cases if COVID-19 in Washington County as of Monday. The community has been stepping up to help Bartlesville Health and Rehab in this time of need. Meals, snacks and cleaning items have been donated to the staff and residents, along with blankets and hand sanitizer. The biggest needs outlined by the facility have been additional staff to serve meals to residents who are not positive for the COVID-19 virus, additional help taking temperatures at the front door of the facility and continuing food supplies for about 50 staff working at the center. “The outpouring of food, supplies and love from the community is humbling and much appreciated by the staff,” BHRC said on their Facebook page. “They are working tirelessly and we could not do this without them. They are truly the rock stars here.”