Randy Lee Jansen

Randy Lee Jansen, 62, of Hartshorne, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Tulsa. The family will plan services at a later date.

Randy Jansen was born on Feb. 22, 1958 in Bartlesville to John Warren and Ruby Faye (Craner) Jansen. He lived in the Bartlesville most of his life except for the past 6 years, when he married Sonda Blankenship and they made their home near Hartshorne, at Gowen. Randy had worked as a delivery truck driver for a bread company in the Tulsa and Bartlesville area. His favorite past-time was bass fishing.

Randy is survived by his wife, Sonda Jansen; a son, Johnny Jansen; step-children, Lacey Fuller and Seth Johnson; his mother, Ruby Faye (Craner) Jansen; 8 grandchildren, Isaiah, Canaan, Tatum, Jonah, Keaton, Caston, Paisley and Hollynn; and a brother, Brian Jansen. He was preceded in death by his father, John Jansen.