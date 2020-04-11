MIAMI — Ottawa County only has 16 confirmed total cases of COVID-19 rather than 17 as was noted in a story on Friday.

As of Saturday, April 11, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are now 24 cases in Delaware County and six in Craig.

There have been 20,790 total negative specimens reported with 22,511 total cumulative number of specimens to date.

The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

The OSDH reports 446 total cumulative hospitalizations.

There are an additional six deaths:

o Three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group.

o Two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• There are 94 total deaths in the state.

Families are encouraged to celebrate the Easter weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The OSDH on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found on the OSDH website, www.health.ok.gov .

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.