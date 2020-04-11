OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Saturday, April 11, the state has 1,868 confirmed cases in 62 counties:

425 cases: Oklahoma County

323 cases: Tulsa County

247 cases: Cleveland County

83 cases: Washington County

67 cases: Wagoner County

54 cases: Creek County

52 cases: Canadian County

49 cases: Comanche County

48 cases: Greer County

45 cases: Osage County

42 cases: Kay County

27 cases: Adair County

28 cases: Payne County

26 cases: Pawnee County

25 cases: Pottawatomie County

24 cases: Delaware and Rogers Counties

21 cases: Muskogee County

18 cases: Cherokee and McClain Counties

16 cases: Ottawa County

13 cases: Mayes, Okmulgee and Stephens Counties

11 cases: Grady and Lincoln Counties

10 cases: Garvin, Nowata and Counties

9 cases: Caddo, Pontotoc and Sequoyah Counties

8 cases: Pittsburg County

7 cases: Jackson and Logan Counties

6 cases: Craig, Garfield, Noble and Seminole Counties

5 cases: Custer and Kingfisher Counties

4 cases: Cotton and Latimer Counties

3 cases: Bryan, Le Flore and Texas Counties

2 cases: Choctaw, Grant, Love and McCurtain Counties

1 case: Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Kiowa, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-102, with 623 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

At the time of this release, there have been 446 hospitalizations and 94 deaths.

Deaths:

20 - Oklahoma County

16 - Cleveland and Tulsa Counties

7 - Osage County

5 - Creek and Wagoner Counties

4 - Greer County

3 - Kay and Pottawatomie Counties

2 - Adair, Muskogee, Pawnee, Sequoyah and Washington Counties

1 - Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Garfield, Latimer, Seminole and Stephens Counties

• Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found online.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.