As restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic continue, some area businesses have responded by offering curbside service to keep their doors open while still protecting the public’s health.

Need a new pair of shoes? Customers can now pull up to the curb at Brown’s Shoe Store, Bartlesville’s oldest original downtown establishment, said owner John Hugeback.

Strangely enough, he said, the concept is really working.

Customers can order their shoes online or send a picture to the store of the shoes they want to see if Brown’s carries them.

When they arrive at Brown’s, customers pull up to the curb where a sales clerk will meet them and take their payment.

“I’m selling a lot of shoes to nurses, doctors, police officers and retail workers; people that are working more. If I don’t have what they want, I’ll get it for them,” Hugeback said.

Hugeback and his staff also will deliver merchandise to people’s homes during the pandemic.

“The store is open, but they aren’t browsing,” he said of customers who come in the location. “They are very mission-minded. They know what they want and get out.”

Nowata Road Liquor Store has closed its inside business to the public and opted to serve wine, beer and liquor to customers at the curb as well as making deliveries.

“It’s a little more work for us, but our sales are up,” said owner Gina Gammon, adding the business has hired two out-of-work bartenders to help with the crunch.

“A lot of our customers are older and have health problems and don’t want to get out, and some don’t have cars,” she said.

Another business that is closed to the public but still offering curbside service is Hughes Lumber Co.

“For some it’s a hindrance, but at least they can get the things they need,” said manager Shane Maddox.

“They appreciate we’re watching out for their safety and being proactive and not allowing people in the store. Letting hundreds of people in a store is not being proactive,” he said.

“That’s the last place I would want to be with people coughing and hacking. This is best for Hughes Lumber.”

Customers can call in their order, and the Hughes staff is waiting to deliver it to their vehicle. Lumber is still available for customers.

Tate Boys Tire & Service doesn’t change tires at the curb but does conduct all business outdoors with the customer remaining in the car, Carlee Tate said.

Customers check in, their order is taken, they drive to a designated bay and the work is done.

“Customers can remain in the car. It freaks a lot of people out with people touching things. It does speed things up,” Tate said.