Betty Lou Wano, 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Shawnee.

Betty Lou Wano, 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Shawnee.

Betty was born on Sept. 11, 1947, in San Bernardino, California, to Eugene and Cora (Carter) Wano. She graduated high school in Harjo, Oklahoma. Betty was a proud member of the Sac and Fox Tribe. Betty enjoyed life, she loved to laugh and have a good time with her friends and family as they came to visit, and she was an avid fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the OU Sooners.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jerry Cline Jr.; a daughter, Michelle Walker; brother, Kenneth Wano; and sister, Connie Wano.

Betty is survived by her daughters and one son-in-law, Donna Pennock of Shawnee, Evonne and Tony Berryhill of Prague, and Tashina Walker of Phoenix, Arizona; son and daughter-in-law, Rickey and Joyce Cline, of Shawnee; a brother, Ronnie Wano, of Meeker; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m., Friday, April 10, at Mrs. Wano’s residence, with Paul Wolfe and Hershel Davis officiating.

To sign the book or share memories on line, visit www.walkerfuneral.com.