Due to COVID-19 many schools have had to cancel events such as graduation ceremonies including Shawnee, however Shawnee Public Schools is planning a virtual graduation ceremony for its seniors.

According to Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, SPS will be able to participate in a virtual graduation ceremony May 18.

"We are planning an in-person graduation ceremony for July 17 at 7 p.m. at Firelake Arena, if COVID-19 protocols allow," Pennington said.

In addition to planning a virtual graduation, Pennington said students and teachers have begun their distance learning lessons.

Pennington said print versions of the district's continuous distance learning plan calendars are available at several locations including the Shawnee Walmart at the customer service area, the Homeland Grocery at 600 W Independence near the washing station and each SPS school site on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday only.

Pennington said people need to call for an appointment for schedules from the schools.

Pennington said printed grade-level calendars will be available each Thursday morning and afternoon meal delivery routes. The routes can be found at tinyurl.com/shawneemeals.

Pennington also said the grade-level calendars are always available for download on the Shawnee Public Schools website on the Continuous Distance Learning Resources link.

More details involving the virtual graduation will be released as it becomes available.

Check back for updates.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the news-star at news-star.com/subscribe