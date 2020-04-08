Lois “Jean” Wuerdeman

Lois “Jean” Wuerdeman Of Independence, Ks, passed away April 4th, 2020, at Autumn Leaves memory care center in Tulsa, Ok.

Jean was born May 22, 1932, in Bartlesville, Ok to Bernice (Padgett) and Homer Burruss.

Jean married George Wuerdeman August 26, 1950, and was happily married for 61 years. To that union they had one daughter, Connie Hagan of Glenpool, Ok.

Jean worked as an elevator operator at Citizens bank in Bartlesville, Ok, where she met Dr. Dale P. DeVore who persuaded her to come work for him and she became his dental assistant in Independence, Ks until he retired his practice. She then worked in the cafeteria for Independence High School until she retired.

Jean is survived by her daughter Connie, one granddaughter Wendi Washburn and husband Michael of Jenks, Ok, two great-granddaughters Macie Baker and Riley Gann one sister Carol Lutter and husband Bud of Bartlesville, Ok, and one brother Homer and wife Shirley Burruss, of Chelsea, Ok, along with many nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by both parents, her beloved husband George, brother James Burruss, and sister Sandra Sue.

Due to current health concerns there will not be a viewing period and a memorial service will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory in Bartlesville, OK at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to a non-profit organization such as American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s/Dementia research or Zion Lutheran School of Independence, Ks.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org