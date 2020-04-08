Schedule changes: All OSU Extension Office face-to-face programs and events have been postponed or cancelled until April 30. At that time, state, district and county extension staff will review the situation.

The Washington County OSU Master Gardener Plant Sale has been postponed, and no new date is set yet.

At this time soil, forage and water samples can still be done, and there is a drop box for those samples at the extension office.

Follow the Washington County OSU Extension Office Facebook pages to get daily information.

Those pages are Washington County OSU Extension-Agriculture, Master Gardeners of Washington County OK, and Washington County 4-H Oklahoma.

Gardening and landscaping for exercise

A physical benefit of gardening and landscaping is that you are burning calories.

Gardening and landscaping provide cardiovascular, aerobic, muscle and bone strengthening for your body, which can help with weight management.

Digging and spading in gardens or landscaping involve upper body, back and leg muscles.

Planting transplants, shrubs and trees is a whole-body workout, while trimming and pruning is a workout for your hands, forearms, shoulders and upper back.

Weeding the vegetables and flowerbeds is going to focus on your legs, hips, buttocks and hamstrings.

Raking the yard will work out the arms, shoulders, back, hamstring and buttocks. Mowing the yard with a rotary power mower is a whole-body workout.

Always listen to your body when gardening and landscaping. If you are just starting to garden or doing landscaping, take it slow and ease into it. Make sure to take breaks here and there just as you would at the gym, and most importantly stay hydrated with water. After you are done take a few minutes to stretch; this will help improve/maintain flexibility but also improve muscle recovery too.

Garden tips for April

Fruit and nut

• Don’t spray insecticides during fruit tree bloom or pollination may be affected. Disease sprays can continue according to schedule and label directions.

• Control cedar-apple rust. When the orange jelly galls are visible on juniper (cedar) following a rain, begin treating apple and crab apple trees with a fungicide.

• Fire blight bacterial disease can be controlled at this time. Plant disease-resistant varieties to avoid diseases.

• Continue spray schedules for disease prone fruit and pine trees.

Tree and shrub

• Proper watering of newly planted trees and shrubs often means the difference between success and replacement.

• Remove any winter-damaged branches or plants that have not begun to grow. Prune spring flowering plants as soon as they are finished blooming.

• Control of powdery mildew disease can be done with early detection and regular treatment. Many new plant cultivars are resistant.

• Leaf spot diseases can cause premature death of foliage and reduce plant vigor.

Flowers

• Most bedding plants, summer flowering bulbs and annual flower seeds can be planted after danger of frost. This happens around mid-April in most of Oklahoma. Hold off mulching these crops until spring rains subside and soil temperatures warm up. Warm-season annuals should not be planted until soil temperatures are in the low to mid-60s.

• Harden off transplants outside in partial protection from sun and wind prior to planting.

• Let spring-flowering bulb foliage remain as long as possible before removing it.

Landscape — general

• Hummingbirds arrive in Oklahoma in early April. Get your feeders ready using one part sugar to four parts water. Do not use red food coloring.

• Keep the bird feeder filled during the summer and help control insects at the same time.

• Lace bugs, aphids, spider mites, bagworms, etc. can start popping up in the landscape and garden later this month. Keep a close eye on all plants and use mechanical, cultural and biological control options first.

• Be alert for both insect pests and predators. Some pests can be handpicked without using a pesticide. Do not spray if predators such as lady beetles are present. Spray only when there are too few predators to be effective.

Lawn

• Warm-season grass lawns can be established beginning late April from sprigs, plugs or sod.

• Fertilizer programs can begin for warm-season grasses in April. The following recommendations are to achieve optimum performance and appearance of commonly grown species in Oklahoma.

When using quick-release forms of fertilizer, use one pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. per application; water in nitrate fertilizers.

• Mowing of warm-season lawns can begin now. Cutting height for bermuda and zoysia should be 1 to 1½ inches high, and buffalograss 1½ to 3 inches high.

• Damage from Spring Dead Spot Disease (SDS) becomes visible in bermudagrass. Perform practices that promote grass recovery. Do not spray fungicides at this time for SDS control.

• Grub damage can be visible in lawns at this time. Check for the presence of grubs before ever applying any insecticide treatments. Apply appropriate soil insecticide if white grubs are a problem. Water product into soil.

Vegetables

• Wait a little longer for it to warm up before planting cucurbit crops and okra.

• Plant vegetable crops in successive plantings to ensure a steady supply of produce rather than harvesting all at once.

• Cover cucurbit crops with a floating row cover to keep out insect pests. Remove during bloom time.

• Watch for cutworm damage and add flea beetle scouting to your list of activities in the vegetable garden.