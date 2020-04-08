Christine Johnson of Elizabeth, Colorado, passed away on March 31, 2020.

She was the daughter of Christine Lutasha Gann Milstead and John Bradford Milstead. Chris, as she was called, grew up in Shawnee, graduated from Shawnee High School in 1959, and went on to attend Oklahoma State University for two years.

After starting a career at Braniff International Airlines in Oklahoma City, Chris met her future husband Donald Johnson. They were married in 1966 and moved to Chicago, Illinois, followed by a move to Denver, Colorado, where they lived until her death. Chris enjoyed her family, cooking, and arts and crafts. She became a travel agent and certified cruise consultant. She loved traveling and was able to visit almost one hundred countries on six continents. Her favorite quote was, “ The world is like a book, and he who stays home only reads one page.”

Christine is survived by her husband, her two children, and her two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Milstead and her mother and father.