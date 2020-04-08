Week of April 8 to April 14

Barnsdall Public Schools has begun its first week of implementing the new Remote Learning Plan for students to complete work from home until the end of the school year. The Remote Learning Plan can be found on the school website, www.barnsdallschools.org.

The plan outlines the remote learning expectations, resources for parents, delivery of instruction for each grade level and information on how to communicate with your child’s teacher. Please be checking emails, school Facebook pages and Google Classrooms to ensure you are participating in the remote learning. Students will be expected to complete a weekly activity log and submit it to their assigned homeroom teacher. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your teachers or a school staff member by email. All teachers will be available during their virtual office hours, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Barnsdall Public Schools will be continuing its Grab and Go meals for any student who needs them. It is not too late to sign up, if you haven’t already done so. If you want to request school meals, please go to the school website, www.barnsdallschools.org, and fill out the School Closure Meal Service form. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any student who completes the form. Meals will be prepared Monday through Thursday through the remainder of the school year.

Barnsdall Elementary has scheduled a drive-thru Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, April 17 from 9-11 a.m. The enrollment is for new students for the upcoming school year. Students must be 4 years old before Sept. 1 to enter Pre-K and 5 years old before Sept. 1 to enter Kindergarten. The round-up will be held at the elementary school, in the circle drive. You will remain in your vehicle as you exchange paperwork with the staff. You will need to submit a birth certificate and shot records for verification to enroll. If you have any questions, please contact the superintendent’s office at 918-847-2271.

Uptown Pizza and Rekks Burgers are still offering curbside or delivery services to community members while complying with the new Oklahoma protocols of closing down indoor dining services. Please check their Facebook pages for further details and business hours. Hatfield’s Grill has closed for now and will reopen at a later date.

Barnsdall Public Schools will be celebrating the first week of remote learning with a Virtual Spirit Week. Students who want to participate, will post a picture of themselves participating in the themed day under the Spirit Day Post on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook page. The Virtual Spirit Week themed days are as follows:

Monday —“Move it Monday;” Show us how you’re being active.

Tuesday —“Tropical Tuesday;” Dress for tropical weather.

Wednesday — “Whatcha Reading Wednesday;” Show us what you’re reading.

Thursday —“Thinking Cap Thursday;” Wear your favorite thinking cap.