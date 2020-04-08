OSAGE NATION WIC

Program offers online application

The Osage Nation (ON) Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program is open for business for all Oklahomans who need service during the COVID-19 health crisis emergency. ON WIC offers an online application for both new and existing clients.

The online application is available to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus and protect the safety of our participants and staff. WIC clients can call our offices at 1-800-460-1006 or utilize the online application to apply for benefits. Clients and the public can also visit ON WIC’s social media sites for information and resources. These include Osage Nation W.I.C. Facebook, Instagram (osage.wic), Twitter (@Osage_WIC), and Pinterest (Osage Nation W.I.C.).

For additional information, you can visit our website at https://www.osagenation-nsn.gov/what-we-do/women-infants-children-program

Applicants do NOT have to be Native American to apply. Osage Nation WIC looks forward to serving you.

To apply online, visit the following address: https://forms.osagenation-nsn.gov/view.php?id=69406 CONTACT INFORMATION

Main Phone: 1-800-460-1006

PAWHUSKA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Online resources available for readers

During the current public health crisis, Pawhuska Public Library is providing new online services to enjoy at home. For spring and summer 2020 it’s “Have device: Will read!”

Take a look at library’s website pawhuska.okpls.org which has added e-book and audiobook collections from companies Tumblebooks and MidAmerica Books/Abdo Press. No library card is needed to access these collections. Just click on any of the Tumblebooks or Abdo links and tumble into a new world of wonderful reading through your computer, tablet, or phone.

TumbleBooks will be available through Aug. 31, 2020, and includes five collections for young children, elementary students, teens, and adults. There are picture books, stories that with a math and science focus; books about youth overcoming problems, graphic novels, classics, and videos. Adults will also enjoy older young adult books, listen to audio books, and when Mom needs a break there are plenty of romance novels available to read.

MidAmerica Books/Abdo Press present their entire e-book collection of approximately 1,000 books which will available through June 30. This collection features books pre –K thru 12th grade - many are great short reads for adults, too. Check out the non-fiction: even our own Ree Drummond is featured!

Also, Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) has added links to their online classes including their popular Tai Chi exercise program. Click on the Virtual Classes: Care Givers and Health Topics link to access OHAI’s sign-up information.

Librarian Yvonne Rose encourages everyone to explore the world of online reading, and to provide feedback to Pawhuska librarians, 918-287-3989 or on the library’s Facebook site.

The library will remain closed at least until April 14, 2020. As the Oklahoma and national covid-19 situation progresses, the open/close date will be re-evaluated.

ELECTION OFFICE CLOSED

Office remains closed to the public for now

The Osage County Election Board office is among county offices closed to public access until further notice, by order of the county commissioners due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Osage County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual by phone, email, and mail. Business hours may be modified due to the unusual circumstances, but calls and emails will be returned in a timely manner. Voters who need to conduct business in person can call or email the Osage County Election Board to make special arrangements.

Voters can also visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. Those who need to request absentee ballots or make changes to their registration can continue to do so online through the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/OVP.

The Osage County Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska. For more information, contact the County Election Board at 918-287-3036 or Osagecounty@elections.ok.gov.

CORONAVIRUS SCAMS

U.S. Attorney puts out warning

TULSA – As the United States Attorney’s Office continues its public safety mission, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores cautions the public to be aware of fraud schemes seeking to exploit the evolving COVID-19 public health crisis.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working with federal, tribal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure mission critical operations continue and that public safety is guarded,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Unfortunately, as our community takes steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are fraudsters who would seek to exploit fear and anxiety during this public health crisis. Attorney General Barr charged U.S. Attorneys across our nation to hold accountable any profiteer seeking to exploit the public, and we will do so. Rest assured, my office is committed to pursuing justice for any Oklahoman victimized by a COVID-19 scam.”

Scammers have already devised numerous methods for defrauding people in connection with COVID-19. They are setting up websites, contacting people by phone and email, and posting disinformation on social media platforms. Some examples of scams linked to COVID-19 include:

Treatment scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.

Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.

Provider scams: Scammers are also contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.

Charity scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.

Phishing scams: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.

App scams: Scammers are also creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.

Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific “target price,” and relate to microcap stocks, or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.

False bank claims: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has reported an uptick in fraudulent calls, text messages, letters and emails from scammers pretending to be FDIC employees. The scammers falsely claim that banks are limiting access to deposits or that there are security issues with bank deposits. The scammers, along with trying to create distrust, are also after bank account and other personal information. The FDIC does not send unsolicited correspondence asking for money or sensitive personal information. It never will contact people asking for personal details, such as bank account information, credit and debit card numbers, Social Security numbers, or passwords.

The public can take the following steps to help protect themselves against these scams:

Independently verify the identity of any company, charity, or individual that contacts you regarding COVID-19.